Apple pauses iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pro users due to critical issue

Apple has temporarily halted the rollout of the iPadOS 18 update for specific devices, reportedly citing a serious issue affecting M4-powered iPad Pro models. While the update promised several new features and improvements, the tech giant is urging users to hold from downloading the latest OS update, until the problem is resolved. Here is everything you need to know.

iPadOS 18 update facing major issues on M4 iPad Pro

Shortly after the release of the iPadOS 18 update, multiple users of M4-powered iPad Pro devices reported significant malfunctions. Problems which are causing the tablet with the new OS update included:

Frozen screens

Unresponsive interfaces

In some cases, total system failure

These issues have prompted Apple to pull the update for affected models temporarily.

Apple confirms the issue, saying “working on a fix”

Apple has confirmed the problem, assuring users that it is limited to M4 iPad Pro devices only and affects a small number of units. As per the spokesperson, the tech giant is actively working towards identifying and fixing the issue.

In an official statement, Apple said, “We have temporarily removed the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pro models as we work to resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices.”

Advice for M4 iPad Pro users: Wait for the next update

For those who have already installed the update and witnessed the concerns related to the performance of their tablets, for them, Apple has been preparing to fix and has reassured users that a solution is on the way.

If you have not yet updated and own an M4 iPad Pro, it is best to wait until the revised version of iPadOS 18 which will avoid potential device failures.

iOS 18 update rolls out smoothly for iPhone users

In contrast, the iOS 18 update for iPhones has been rolled out successfully. iPhone users can update their devices by navigating to:

Settings

General

Software update, to download and install the latest version.

The update process may prompt you to enter your passcode, but the installation might go smoothly without any reported issues.

