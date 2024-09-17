Instagram introduces ‘Teen Accounts’ with parental controls for child safety: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

Meta has introduced new privacy features and parental controls for Instagram accounts of users who are under 18 years of age. The upgrade aims at enhancing safety for the young users on the platform. The new ‘Teen Accounts’ will be automatically activated for designated users and it further comes with stricter privacy settings than the normal account and parental monitoring options as well.

Private accounts by default

Teens who are using Instagram accounts will have a private account by default- meaning, only the users they follow or those who are already connected with them on the platform could message or tag them.

The sensitive content filter, on the other hand, will be set to the most restrictive level, to ensure limited exposure to inappropriate material.

Parental permissions and controls

Teens under the age of 16 years will only be able to change their account settings with parental approval ONLY.

Parents will have access to tools which will enable them to monitor their child’s interactions- including who they communicate with and how much time they spend on the platform.

Time limits and sleep mode

To address the concerns related to excessive social media use, Instagram will prompt underage users to close the app after 60 minutes of daily usage.

Additionally, a ‘sleep mode’ feature will silence notifications during nighttime hours, to promote healthier usage habits.

Global rollout

Meta has planned to implement these changes within 60 days in the US, Canada, UK and Australia, with European Union countries which will be following later this year (timeline unspecified).

Teens across the world will begin to receive these updates, starting in January 2025.

Responding to growing concerns on social media

Lawmakers and advocacy groups have long called for more protections for young users. In July, the U.S. Senate advanced two bills to improve online safety for children and teens, putting more pressure on social media companies to take responsibility for their platforms’ effects on younger audiences.

