Apple may launch a more affordable Vision headset in 2025: Report

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly working on its next major mixed-reality release, following the launch of the Vision Pro, which launched earlier this year. per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release a new Vision headset by 2025, which will be priced at around USD 2,000- which is a significant fall from the Vision Pro which is available at USD 3,500. This move highlights the commitment of Apple to make headsets blend the digital and real worlds more accessible to consumers.

An affordable Vision headset is in the works

While the Vision Pro has yet to dominate the market, Apple appears determined to expand its mixed reality product line. To reach a more affordable price point of USD 2,000, Apple plans to use less expensive materials and a lower-powered processor for the upcoming headset. Additionally, the headset will not include the EyeSight feature, a key element in the Vision Pro that displays the user's eyes to the outside world, helping to reduce production costs.

This shift aims to attract users who are interested in mixed reality experiences but may have been deterred by the high cost of the Vision Pro. With a lower-priced option, Apple hopes to reach a broader audience and solidify its presence in the emerging mixed reality market.

Future releases: Vision Pro 2 and Smart Glasses

Looking beyond the 2025 launch, Apple has a second-generation Vision Pro slated for a 2026 release. This advanced model is further expected to feature improvements in hardware and user experience, which are potentially making it a more competitive product in the growing market for AR/VR headsets.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly exploring the possibility of launching smart glasses similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration, as well as AirPods with built-in cameras by 2027. These wearable devices could offer new ways for users to interact with augmented reality without needing a full headset.

Revamping Apple's Smart Home Strategy

The same report sheds light on Apple's plans for the smart home market, an area where the company has struggled to gain a strong foothold. Apple is reportedly developing an “affordable iPad-like screen” designed for home use. This device could be placed around the house to facilitate tasks like watching TV, making FaceTime calls, and using other apps, aiming to integrate Apple’s ecosystem into daily household activities.

Following this, Apple is also considering a tabletop device with a robotic arm, potentially priced at around USD 1,000. This innovative product could offer a new way for users to interact with smart home technology, blending functionality with a futuristic design.

A strategic shift for Apple

With a more affordable Vision headset and a focus on expanding its smart home offerings, Apple is working to reshape its approach to new technologies. These efforts demonstrate Apple's commitment to mixed reality and smart home integration, even as it faces competition from other tech giants in these fields. If successful, these releases could help Apple broaden its user base and redefine its role in the evolving landscape of mixed reality and smart home technology.

ALSO READ: Indian Mobile Congress 2024: From 6G unveiling to AI discussions, here’s what to expect?

ALSO READ: Moto G85 receives major discounts during Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav: Why to buy?