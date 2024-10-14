Indian Mobile Congress 2024: From 6G unveiling to AI discussions, here’s what to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : IMC IMC 2024

The Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, one of the leading and highly anticipated technology events of India is set to kickstart on October 15 and will last till October 18 (2024). The event will bring together the top players from the Indian as well as from the foreign tech sectors. The time, event theme is "The Future Is Now" which highlights the latest developments in mobile and telecommunications industries, focusing majorly on and for the Indian landscape.

Spotlight of IMC 24

6G and the future of connectivity

There will be key announcements around 6G technology and the development- by progressing with 5G. This event will provide a sneak peek into the future of connectivity as India aims to become a global leader in digital innovation.

Furthermore, the expansion of 5G services across the nation will be another focal point, with discussions on its impact on the digital ecosystem.

AI and Generative AI take centre stage

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) are set to be the major talking topics of IMC 24. More than 50 Indian and global speakers will share their insights on how artificial intelligence has transformed various industries and has been shaping the future of digital solutions.

Discussions will be around:

How AI can enhance smart city development

Improve digital infrastructure

Contribute to India's technological growth.

Xiaomi's new smartphone unveiling and consumer tech showcase

There are a number of product launches which are expected to happen at IMC 24. Here are a few details which you must know about the event from the tech side:

Xiaomi is expected to unwrap a new device which will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor on October 16. This launch is further anticipated to draw the attention of tech enthusiasts and industry experts. Beyond smartphones, the event will feature consumer tech displays, showcasing the latest innovations in electronic manufacturing, mobile devices, and other consumer technology products.

Startups and digital inclusion initiatives

The second edition of the Aspire initiative will play a significant role at IMC 2024, with around 900 startups participating.

This initiative will align with the Indian government’s main focus which is on promoting innovation, supporting new businesses and encouraging technological self-reliance through programs like Make in India and Digital India.

It highlights the commitment of the country towards nurturing the startup-friendly ecosystem.

A platform for industry leaders and policymakers

IMC 24 will serve as a platform for industry leaders, telecom companies, software developers, and government officials to discuss India’s digital roadmap. Topics such as the importance of digital infrastructure and the country's role as a technological hub will be explored in-depth. Attendees will gain insights into how India is positioning itself as a significant player in the global tech landscape.

