Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip, discontinues M1 chip

Apple has unveiled a new MacBook Air which is powered by a new M3 chip. The laptop will be available in two size variants- 13-inch and 15-inch, further featuring a thin and light design, backed by up to 18 hours of battery life, and Liquid Retina display. With M3 chip, MacBook Air is claimed to be around 60 per cent faster than the models which run with the M1 chip and up to 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air- the tech giant claimed.

The new capabilities also include support for up to two external displays and up to two times faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said, “From college students pursuing their degrees, to business users who need powerful productivity, or anyone who simply wants the unmatched combination of performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, all in a fanless design, the new MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best thin and light laptop."

MacBook Air with M3: How and when to order?

Customers can now order the new MacBook Air with M3 and it will arrive on March 8.

MacBook Air with M3: Price

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,04,900 for education

The 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 will be available at a starting price of Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

Colours

Both variants are available in four colour options

Midnight

Starlight

Silver

Space grey

MacBook Air with M2: Price drop

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip will now be available at a starting price of Rs 99,900 and Rs 89,900 for education, informed Apple.

This device is backed by a powerful 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. The new MacBook Air with M3 chip supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

MacBook Air supports cloud-based solutions, enabling users to run powerful productivity and creative apps that tap into the power of AI, such as Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, Canva, and Adobe Firefly, said the company.

