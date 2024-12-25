Apple iPhone 18 Pro to get huge camera upgrade, with variable aperture and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple store

Just after the release of the iPhone 16 series (which was launched in September 2024), speculation about Apple’s future iPhone 18 lineup, expected in 2026, is already stirring excitement. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature revolutionary camera technology, introducing variable aperture lenses in Apple’s history.

Variable aperture for superior image control

According to Kuo, the iPhone 18 Pro will incorporate a variable aperture camera, enabled by advanced aperture blade assembly equipment supplied by BE Semiconductor (BESI). This feature will allow users to adjust the light entering the lens, significantly enhancing image exposure and quality. While Android devices like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S9 have used similar technology, its integration into the iPhone lineup could set new industry standards.

A glimpse at Apple's M5 chips

In addition to the camera upgrades, Kuo predicts the iPhone 18 Pro will run on Apple’s M5 chip series, leveraging TSMC’s advanced N3P node technology. The M5 chips are expected to begin mass production in early 2025, with more powerful variants like the M5 Pro and M5 Max arriving later that year. By 2026, Apple is likely to introduce the M5 Ultra, featuring SoIC packaging for enhanced performance and efficiency.

iPhone 17: Under-display Face ID and advanced cameras

While iPhone 18 rumours make waves, leaks about the iPhone 17 series suggest exciting upgrades as well. Expected in 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro models may include under-display Face ID technology, powered by the A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM. All models could feature 24MP front cameras, with the Pro variants offering a 5x periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

What’s next for Apple?

With the launch of iPhone 18 Pro tipped to feature groundbreaking camera technology and advanced chips, Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation. If these rumours hold, the iPhone 18 Pro could redefine mobile photography and solidify its position as a leader in smartphone technology.

ALSO READ: Apple’s M4 MacBook Air may arrive before iPhone SE 4 in 2025: What to expect

ALSO READ: Promate Neo 10 Powerbank Review: Compact, fast and reliable