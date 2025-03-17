Apple iPhone 16 sees major price cut, now selling close to iPhone 16e Apple iPhone 16 series witnessed a major price drop of Rs 10,000 within 2-3 months of launch, which is similar to the reductions which could happen with the 16e version as well.

Apple’s iPhone 16 has received a significant price drop, bringing it closer in price to the iPhone 16e when combined with bank and exchange offers. This makes it a great deal for buyers looking to upgrade to a premium iPhone without spending much more than the entry-level iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16 discount: Price drops to Rs 67,490

The iPhone 16 (128GB) model, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now listed on Croma for Rs 71,490- a direct discount of Rs 8,410. Additionally, ICICI, SBI, and Kotak bank credit card users can avail of an extra Rs 4,000 discount, reducing the effective price to Rs 67,490.

In comparison, the iPhone 16e launched at Rs 59,900, making the price difference between the two models just Rs 7,590. Given the added features of the iPhone 16, this new pricing makes it a compelling upgrade option over the 16e.

Exchange offers bring prices even lower

Croma is also offering exchange discounts, which can bring the iPhone 16’s price down even further. The platform promises up to Rs 60,766 off, depending on the device you trade in.

For example, exchanging an iPhone 13 yields up to Rs 18,910 in discounts. iPhones typically receive better exchange values than Android phones, but Android users can still benefit from the offer.

Why iPhone 16 is a better deal than iPhone 16e

While the iPhone 16e is Apple's most affordable model, the iPhone 16 offers a superior experience with several premium features:

Brighter display for better visibility Ultra-wide camera for improved photography MagSafe support for easy wireless charging Faster Qi wireless charging technology Dedicated camera control button for enhanced usability Extra GPU core for improved performance Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for faster internet speeds More colour options to suit different preferences

If budget allows, choosing the iPhone 16 over the 16e makes sense, given the additional features and performance improvements.

(Image Source : FILE)iPhone 16e

Should you wait for further discounts on the iPhone 16e?

The iPhone 16e is still a decent choice for budget-conscious buyers, but waiting for seasonal sales could make it even more affordable. Festive discounts and bank offers could bring the 16e down to around ₹40,000, making it a solid deal for those who don’t need the additional perks of the iPhone 16.

Interestingly, the iPhone 16 series saw a Rs 10,000 price drop within 2-3 months of launch, so similar reductions could happen with the 16e version as well.

ALSO READ: Apple and Google likely to partner for RCS messaging on Indian iPhones

ALSO READ: Beware of Ramadan Scam! Fake giveaways, Crypto traps and donation fraud