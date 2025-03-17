Apple and Google likely to partner for RCS messaging on Indian iPhones Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhones will work over mobile data or Wi-Fi, much like traditional SMS- meaning it will improve the texting features without the need for any additional apps.

Apple is reportedly in discussions with Google to introduce Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging for iPhone users in India. This move is reportedly expected to take place later this year (timelines unconfirmed), which could significantly impact India's messaging landscape, which is dominated by traditional SMS and WhatsApp at present.

Apple and Google’s collaboration for RCS

According to The Economic Times, Apple is considering integrating Google’s backend RCS infrastructure into its iMessage platform in India. This partnership would allow iPhone users to seamlessly communicate with Android users via RCS messaging, bridging the gap between the two ecosystems.

Currently, Apple has enabled peer-to-peer (P2P) RCS messaging in eight countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Belgium, and China. The implementation in India is expected to follow a similar approach, with Apple working closely with Google and telecom providers.

How RCS will change messaging in India

RCS is an advanced messaging protocol that offers features such as read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality media sharing, and group chats, similar to WhatsApp and iMessage. The introduction of RCS on iPhones in India could reduce dependence on third-party apps for texting while enhancing business messaging services.

In China, where Google is restricted, local telecom operators have partnered with alternative vendors for RCS integration. In India, Google has already aligned with Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio for RCS messaging, making it likely that Apple will leverage Google’s infrastructure.

Airtel’s Opposition to Google’s RCS Model

While Jio and Vodafone Idea have supported Google's RCS implementation, Airtel has refused to onboard the service, citing concerns over spam detection.

An Airtel executive, speaking anonymously, stated:

"Until Google allows Airtel to identify spam messages using its proprietary tool, RCS will not be onboarded. Since Google RCS is an OTT service, it bypasses Airtel’s intelligent spam filtering solution, similar to other OTT platforms."

Despite this, the Apple-Google partnership is expected to enhance business messaging (A2P), a key channel for banks, e-commerce firms, and other enterprises.

What this means for iPhone users in India

For users, RCS messaging on iPhones will work over mobile data or Wi-Fi, much like traditional SMS. This means improved texting features without requiring additional apps. With Google and Apple working together, iPhone users in India could soon enjoy a seamless, feature-rich messaging experience with Android users.

