Apple Fitness+ to launch in India and 27 more countries on December 15

New Delhi:

iPhone maker Apple announced on Monday that it will introduce its fitness and wellness service, Apple Fitness+, in 28 new countries, including India, starting December 15. This marks the service's largest expansion since its launch five years ago. Fitness+ is already available in 21 countries, including the US, UK, Russia, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, and Germany.

With this expansion, Fitness+ users in 49 countries and regions globally will have access to 12 different workout types, such as Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation. These episodes range from five to 45 minutes and can be accessed on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Using Custom Plans, Fitness+ automatically tailors a personalised schedule for users, incorporating their preferred workout types, meditation sessions, durations, trainers, and music choices.

Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, Jay Blahnik, commented on the expansion: “From seeing real-time, personal metrics right onscreen with Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, to the ability to bring the service with you wherever you go on iPhone or iPad, we’re delivering unmatched motivation to users. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this experience to even more users around the globe with our biggest expansion yet”.

Apple Fitness+ subscription price in India

In India, the service will be available for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year, and the subscription can be shared with up to five family members.

Apple offers three months of Apple Fitness+ complimentary to customers who purchase any new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV capable of running the latest operating system software, as well as AirPods Pro 3 or Powerbeats Pro 2, when bought from Apple or an Apple Authorised Reseller.

What Apple Fitness+ offers

The service allows users to compare their effort against others who have completed the same workout. It comes integrated with Apple Music, featuring genres like Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop, and Latin Grooves.

The company also noted a new feature: "Fitness+ is turning up the volume with a new K-pop music genre that will be available across all workout types with global hits from top artists," the statement confirmed.

