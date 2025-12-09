Tata partners Intel, HCLTech teams up with Dolphin to manufacture and develop semiconductor chips in India While Tata and Intel will focus on manufacturing and assembling semiconductors in India, HCLTech will concentrate on embedding Dolphin's specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows.

New Delhi:

Two prominent Indian companies are significantly advancing the nation's semiconductor ecosystem through new global partnerships for the manufacturing and development of chips in India. On Monday, the Tata Group announced a significant agreement with US-based chip maker Intel to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India, primarily targeting the local market.

Under the agreement, Intel and Tata plan to rapidly scale tailored AI PC solutions for India’s consumer and enterprise markets, which is projected to be one of the top five global markets by 2030.

The Tata Group statement detailed the scope of the collaboration: "Intel and Tata intend to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel products for local markets at Tata Electronics' upcoming Fab and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities, as well as a collaboration for advanced packaging in India".

The Indian conglomerate is setting up a chip manufacturing plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and a semiconductor assembly and packaging plant in Assam, entailing a total investment of Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

The alliance will leverage Intel's AI compute reference designs, Tata Electronics' industry-leading Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, and the Tata Group companies' broad access to the Indian market.

HCLTech collaborates with Dolphin for energy-efficient chips

Also on Monday, IT company HCLTech announced a partnership with France-based Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips.

According to the Noida-based company, this collaboration is designed to help enterprises address the growing demand for both energy efficiency and high performance in increasingly complex and connected environments.

HCLTech will embed Dolphin's specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows, leveraging its own expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture, design, and development. The integration aims to deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads.

Pierre-Marie Dell’Accio, Executive VP Engineering at Dolphin Semiconductor, stated, "By partnering with HCLTech, we will be able to extend the reach of our low-power IP to more applications and customers than ever before. This partnership will help us push the boundaries of energy-efficient computing—whether it is for IoT devices or data center ecosystems".

