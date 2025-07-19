Apple files lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser over iOS 26 leaks Apple has filed a lawsuit against tech YouTuber Jon Prosser and associate Michael Ramacciotti, accusing them of leaking iOS 26 features obtained through unauthorised access to a development iPhone.

New Delhi:

Apple has reportedly sued popular tech YouTubers Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti for allegedly leaking confidential iOS 26 features on their official social media pages, ahead of the launch. The tech giant claims that the information was obtained from a development iPhone owned by Apple employee Ethan Lipnik, who has since been terminated.

How the leaks unfolded

In a series of videos and podcast episodes earlier this year, YouTuber Prosser revealed several iOS 26 interface changes, including:

A redesigned Camera app

A new Messages layout with rounded corners

The ‘Liquid Glass’ UI style

While not all details were exact, many of the leaks closely matched what Apple eventually unveiled in iOS 26.

According to the lawsuit, YouTuber Ramacciotti reportedly accessed the development iPhone after obtaining Lipnik’s passcode and coordinating with Prosser.

Apple has claimed that Prosser was shown iOS 26 via a FaceTime call, which he allegedly screen-recorded and used to produce his leak videos.

Apple seeks an injunction and damages

Apple alleges that Lipnik failed to report the breach even after being informed by others who recognised his apartment in the FaceTime call recordings.

The company states that the development device contained undisclosed trade secrets and is demanding an injunction and financial compensation from Prosser and Ramacciotti.

Prosser responds to allegations

Responding to the lawsuit on social media, Prosser denied knowingly participating in any wrongdoing. He stated he was “unaware of the situation playing out” and is “looking forward to being able to speak to Apple about it.”

This lawsuit highlights Apple’s strict stance on protecting its intellectual property and the unreleased product information. As the case unfolds, it may set a legal precedent for how tech leaks involving internal hardware and software are handled. Meanwhile, YouTuber Jon Prosser’s response further suggests more developments could follow as both sides prepare to present their case.