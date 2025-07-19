Tecno beats Samsung to launch first triple fold phone with 9.94-inch display Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept comes with three folds and features a 9.94-inch screen, dual-hinge design, and aims to be the thinnest triple-fold phone ever made. The concept device highlights Tecno’s aggressive innovation in the foldable segment.

New Delhi:

Tecno, a Chinese smartphone brand, has showcased a bold innovation by unveiling its first-ever triple foldable phone, called the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept. This comes at a time when industry giants like Samsung and Xiaomi are still working on their triple-fold phones. The Phantom Ultimate G Fold boasts a 9.94-inch flexible screen and uses a dual-hinge mechanism that folds the phone into a compact shape while still offering functionality in its folded state.

Design inspired by the letter 'G'

The phone’s unique G-like design allows the display to fold in two steps, delivering a smooth and seamless folding experience. Even when partially folded, the phone enables users to view content on a portion of the screen, adding to its usability.

(Image Source : TECNO/YOUTUBE)Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept

World’s thinnest Triple-Fold phone

Tecno claims the Phantom Ultimate G Fold will be the thinnest triple fold phone ever made:

Unfolded thickness: just 3.49mm

Folded thickness: 11.49mm

For comparison, Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate is 3.6mm thick when unfolded, making Tecno's design even slimmer. A Titan fibre cover has been used to maintain durability while keeping the device light and sleek.

Camera and battery

The concept model will come with a triple rear camera setup and a dual camera on the front when folded. Thanks to the triple-fold design, the phone supports photography from multiple angles.

Backed by a 5,500mAh battery, which is impressive given the device’s ultra-thin build. Tecno is also said to be working on integrating AI features to improve the camera and user experience.

(Image Source : TECNO/YOUTUBE)Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept

Samsung’s triple fold may come later

While Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, its triple fold model is expected later this year. However, with Tecno making an early move, the competition in the foldable segment just got more interesting.

Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate G Fold proves the brand’s ambition to challenge major players in innovation. If this concept becomes a commercial reality, it could set a new benchmark in foldable smartphone design.