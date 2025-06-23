Apple’s bid for Perplexity AI could shake up Samsung and Google’s AI game Apple is reportedly exploring a deal to buy Perplexity AI, potentially shaking up the mobile AI landscape. The move could threaten existing deals with Samsung and Motorola, while giving Apple a strategic edge over Google in AI search and voice assistants.

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly in early talks to acquire Perplexity AI, a rising AI-powered search engine startup. The move could disrupt current partnerships between Perplexity and companies like Samsung and Motorola, and pose a new challenge to Google’s dominance in mobile search.

Apple’s AI ambition gets serious

According to Bloomberg, Apple executives—led by mergers chief Adrian Perica and services head Eddy Cue—have held several meetings with Perplexity’s leadership. While no official bid has been made, these discussions indicate Apple’s growing interest in strengthening its AI capabilities, especially in search.

The acquisition could give Apple a consumer-facing AI product and a skilled team, helping it catch up in the generative AI race. Despite launching “Apple Intelligence” at WWDC 2024, Apple still trails behind competitors like Google and OpenAI in core AI features.

Google’s deal with Apple under pressure

Apple reportedly earns over USD 20 billion annually from making Google Search the default in Safari. But that deal is facing antitrust scrutiny in the US, making it strategic for Apple to explore alternatives. A partnership or acquisition of Perplexity could position Apple to launch its own AI search engine, reducing dependence on Google in the long run.

Samsung and Motorola partnerships at risk?

Samsung has already integrated Perplexity Pro into select Galaxy devices and was planning to make it a default AI assistant on future phones like the Galaxy S26. It’s also reportedly participating in Perplexity’s next funding round.

Motorola, meanwhile, offers users the option to choose Perplexity, Google Gemini, or Microsoft Copilot as the default assistant on devices like the Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

If Apple does acquire Perplexity, it’s unlikely the tech giant would allow its AI to power rival devices, putting these deals at risk.

Google faces a dual threat

Whether through acquisition or partnership, Apple’s interest in Perplexity poses a direct challenge to Google’s control over mobile search. With both Samsung and Apple exploring Perplexity, Google may be forced to reassess its dominance in the AI and mobile assistant space.