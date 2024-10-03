Apple Diwali sale kickstart: Free earbuds with iPhone 15, huge discounts on MacBooks, iPads, and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Diwali sale

Apple has kicked off its highly anticipated Diwali sale, offering iPhone lovers and Apple fans a range of exciting deals. With free earbuds, instant discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI options, the festive season brings a shower of offers on the latest Apple devices. Here’s a breakdown of the best deals available during Apple’s Diwali Sale.

Free Beats Earbuds with iPhone 15

Apple is offering free Beats Solo Buds with the purchase of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, this special offer is available only until 4 October 2024, so users looking to upgrade their phones will want to act quickly. In addition to the free earbuds, customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 when paying with an ICICI Bank card. No-cost EMI options are also available, making it easier for users to bring home the iPhone 15.

With the launch of the iPhone 16, Apple has also reduced the price of the iPhone 15 by Rs 10,000. Plus, customers can take advantage of exchange offers to trade in their old phones for even more savings.

Apple Diwali sale offers on iPhones, MacBooks, and more

Running from 3 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, Apple’s Diwali sale extends beyond iPhones. Customers can save big on a variety of Apple products, including the latest iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 14, iPhone SE 3, and more. Key offers include:

Instant Cashback: Up to Rs 10,000 on iPhone 16, MacBook Air (M2 and M3), iMac, Mac Mini, iPad (10th Gen), iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

No-Cost EMI: Available for 12 months on select Apple products.

Bank Discounts: Up to Rs 5,000 off on the iPhone 16 series, Rs 6,000 on the Apple Watch, and Rs 4,000 on AirPods.

Cashback Offers for American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank Users

Apple has partnered with major banks like American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank to offer even more savings. Customers can enjoy:

Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on MacBooks, iPads, and other Apple devices.

Rs 5,000 cashback on the new iPhone 16 series.

Rs 6,000 cashback on Apple Watch purchases.

Complimentary Apple Music: Enjoy up to 3 months of free Apple Music when purchasing select Apple devices.

With so many attractive deals on Apple’s premium lineup of products, this Diwali sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech collection while enjoying significant savings.

