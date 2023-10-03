Apple cuts ties with X: No more customer support for Musk’s platfrom

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple cuts ties with X

Apple has ceased providing customer support services on the Elon Musk-led social media platform, X Corp (formerly known as Twitter), and is now redirecting customers to its official website for assistance.

Customers who attempt to initiate direct communication with the @AppleSupport account on X are met with automated responses that include links to Apple's Get Support page on their website and the Apple Support app designed for iPhone and iPad users. This shift in customer support strategy was reported by MacRumors.

For any inquiries or assistance sought via X, the @AppleSupport account will consistently respond with automated messages. These messages indicate that customers should seek support through alternative channels, such as the official Apple website, for a more comprehensive and personalized resolution to their issues.

The change also implies that Apple Support will no longer provide assistance to customers who tag the company in their social media posts on X.

Previously, the account's description on X had stated that it was "available every day to answer your questions," but this text was removed recently, signalling the shift in customer support strategy.

However, the @AppleSupport account will continue to share valuable information, including tips, tricks, and informative videos from the Apple Support channel on YouTube, according to reports.

Apple has been offering human-based support services on Twitter since 2016, making this transition a significant shift in its approach to customer support on social media platforms.

Notably, while the transition to phone support is underway, human support will continue to be available on the Apple Support Community, ensuring that customers can still access personalized assistance during this transition period.

Interestingly, the report also notes that responses to comments on videos posted on the Apple Support channel on YouTube appear to have ceased as part of this adjustment in customer support operations.

