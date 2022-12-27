Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Android 14 to let your device stay updated through root certificates: Know more

Android 14 to let your device stay updated through root certificates: Know more

On Android devices, root certificates can only be updated through system updates from the device manufacturer. As a result, as the device ages, it may no longer receive system updates. In that case, a root certificate on that device may expire, preventing it from loading websites, said the report.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 27, 2022 19:25 IST
ANDROID
Image Source : ANDROID ANDROID

Google, the tech giant has been working on a new feature for the Android 14 operating system, which will enable Android devices to stay connected to the internet after they are getting very old.

According to SamMobile, the new update on the latest OS will allow the devices to update their root certificates or digital certificate that belongs to the issuing authority, on the fly, as root certificates on Android devices can only be updated through system updates.

ALSO READ: Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

With the new feature on the OS, users will be able to update root certificates on their devices through Google Play Services.

ALSO READ: Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

This feature will make sure that the Android device could stay connected to the internet even if they age and do not receive system updates from the device manufacturer anymore, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Seagate introduces special edition hard drive and SSDs inspired by Marvel, Star Wars and more

When a user visits a website using an Android device, the webpage establishes a secure connection with their device using root certificates.

Related Stories
Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Google is reviewing CCI's decision to evaluate next steps

Father of Android- Andy Rubin returns with a new business venture: Know more

Father of Android- Andy Rubin returns with a new business venture: Know more

Spotify and Google starts testing 'User Choice Billing': Know more

Spotify and Google starts testing 'User Choice Billing': Know more

Trainman introduces Trip Assurance feature for guaranteed flight tickets

Trainman introduces Trip Assurance feature for guaranteed flight tickets

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

WhatsApp Update: You could use 1 account on 2 android devices simultaneously

WhatsApp Update: You could use 1 account on 2 android devices simultaneously

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

India smartphone market to grow by 10% and reach 175 mn units in 2023

India smartphone market to grow by 10% and reach 175 mn units in 2023

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

These root certificates have an expiry date, and when this happens, the website cannot establish a secure connection with the Android smartphone or tablet, which means the website won't open on their device, the report added.

On Android devices, root certificates can only be updated through system updates from the device manufacturer.

As a result, as the device ages, it may no longer receive system updates. In that case, a root certificate on that device may expire, preventing it from loading websites, said the report.

Meanwhile, Google is likely to start rolling out Android 14 Beta for its Pixel devices in April 2023, as the quarterly platform release (QPR1) beta for Android 13 starts next month.

Google originally stated the Android 13 QPR betas would run until June 2023.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News