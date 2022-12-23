Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal), challenging the CCI- Competition Commission of India’s order on unfair business practices in the Android ecosystem, as per the company’s spokesperson.

Earlier, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore in October 2022, on Google, as the tech giant was abusing its dominant position in multiple markets because of the Android mobile devices. They further ordered the internet major to stop various unfair business practices.

A Google spokesperson told PTI: ''We have decided to appeal the CCI's decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android's security features and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices. We look forward to making our case in NCLAT and remain committed to users and partners.”

Google has further stated that Android has hugely benefitted Indian users, OEMs and developers, who have powered the digital transformation in the country.

Google is optimistic that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will take full account of the evidence which are on record. They also hope that NCLAT will notice the tremendous contribution that Android has made for the massive growth and prosperity of the mobile ecosystem in India.

Sources have further asserted that the Android operating system had created more choices for Indian users and it supports much more businesses in the Indian market and across the world.

The CCI’s decision has exposed Indian users to unprecedented security risks, and it is working towards making Android devices more expensive in the domestic market and less safe than they are at present time, claimed the sources.

