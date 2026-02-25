Amid Telegram restrictions, Russia targets founder Pavel Durov with criminal probe

New Delhi:

Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, said Tuesday that the Russian government had opened a criminal investigation against him on charges of “aiding terrorism”. Durov, who was born and began his career in Russia, accused Moscow of fabricating pretexts to restrict Russians’ access to Telegram as part of what he described as an attempt to “suppress the right to privacy and free speech”.

“A sad spectacle of a state afraid of its own people,” Durov wrote on social media.

Reports of FSB probe surface

Earlier in the day, Russian media outlets circulated unconfirmed reports that a criminal case had been opened against Durov by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The development comes two weeks after Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said it was restricting the Telegram app, accusing the company of refusing to comply with Russian law.

Public backlash over Telegram restrictions

The move triggered a rare wave of public outcry, including criticism from pro-Kremlin military bloggers. They warned that Telegram is widely used by Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and that restricting the service could disrupt military communications.

Despite the backlash, Russian officials have continued to portray Telegram as a security risk.

Digital Development Minister Maksud Shadayev told the Interfax news agency that foreign intelligence agencies could be reading messages sent by Russian soldiers on the front line through Telegram.

Kremlin responds

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the FSB had gathered information on a “large number of violations” by Telegram, including content that could “potentially pose a danger to our country.”

He said Telegram had been unwilling to cooperate with authorities.

“Based on this, the relevant agencies are taking measures they deem appropriate,” Peskov said.

Broader internet crackdown under Vladimir Putin

Under President Vladimir Putin, Russian authorities have pursued multipronged efforts to tighten control over the internet. These efforts include adopting restrictive laws, banning non-compliant websites and platforms, and enhancing technologies to monitor and manipulate online traffic.

Authorities have targeted platforms such as YouTube and imposed restrictions on messaging services, blocking Signal and Viber, while banning online calls on WhatsApp and Telegram.

In December, restrictions were also imposed on FaceTime.

Although some users continue to bypass restrictions using virtual private networks (VPNs), many such services are also routinely blocked.

Russia promotes ‘national’ messaging app MAX

At the same time, Russia has actively promoted a “national” messaging platform known as MAX. Critics argue the app could be used for surveillance.

The platform, promoted as a one-stop solution for messaging, online government services, payments and more, openly states that it will share user data with authorities upon request. Experts also say it does not use end-to-end encryption.

Durov’s legal troubles abroad

Durov has faced criminal investigations outside Russia as well. In 2024, he was arrested in Paris over allegations that his platform was being used for illicit activities, including drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse images.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp testing feature to enforce SIM linkage rule in India: App may stop working without active SIM