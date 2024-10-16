Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition and Kindle Scribe launched: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON UK Amazon’s coloured Kindle and Kindle Scribe for taking notes launched

Amazon has unveiled its refreshed Kindle lineup, which features a coloured Kindle e-book reader for the first time, alongside an upgraded Kindle Scribe and the fastest Kindle Paperwhite to date. Here’s a closer look at the new devices and what they offer.

1. Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: Amazon’s first coloured e-ink reader

Price: USD 279.99 (around Rs 23,500)

The Colorsoft Signature Edition boasts a coloured e-ink display, a first in the Kindle range.

Offers week-long battery life, ensuring extended reading sessions without frequent recharging.

Available for pre-order, with sales beginning on October 30 in select markets.

Why Buy: Ideal for those looking for a richer reading experience with vibrant images and text.

2. Kindle Scribe: A new digital notepad for readers and writers

Price: USD 399.99 (around Rs 33,600)

Doubles as a digital notepad, allowing users to take notes with an included stylus.

E-ink display lets users read books like a traditional Kindle.

Ships from December 4, 2024, in select markets.

Why Buy: Perfect for those who want the functionality of a digital notebook along with an e-reader.

3. Kindle Paperwhite: Faster and Water-Resistant

Price: Starting at USD 159.99 (around Rs 13,400)

Claimed to be the fastest Kindle Paperwhite yet, available in two variants:

Base Model: 16 GB storage at USD 159.99 (around Rs 13400).

Signature Edition: 32 GB storage at USD 199.99 (around Rs 16800).

Both versions are water-resistant, making them suitable for reading near water.

New colour options include Raspberry Metallic, Jade Green Metallic, and Charcoal Metallic.

Why Buy: Offers a great balance of speed, storage, and durability for avid readers.

4. Entry-Level Kindle: Affordable Reading in New Matcha Color

Price: USD 109.99 (around Rs 9000)

Comes with a 300 ppi non-reflective e-ink display for comfortable reading.

Offers 16 GB of storage.

Available in a new Matcha colour.

Why Buy: An affordable option for those new to e-readers or looking for a budget-friendly upgrade.

5. Special Editions for Kids: Fun Designs to Inspire Reading

Includes Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids editions with colourful covers like Space Whale, Ocean Explorer, and Unicorn Valley.

Designed to encourage young readers with vibrant and child-friendly themes.

Why Buy: Tailored for young readers, combining Kindle's ease of use with engaging designs.

Availability

All 4 new Kindle models are available for pre-order in select Western markets like the US.

It has been reported that the sales will start from October 30 for the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition.

The Kindle Scribe will start shipping on December 4.

By the time of writing, there was no official information related to the launch of these Kindle models in India, but customers are expecting it to arrive anytime in the first quarter of 2025.

The new additions to Amazon’s Kindle lineup will cater to various readers who prefer to look at vibrant colours, note-taking capabilities or a kid-friendly device.

