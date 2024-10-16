Amazon and Flipkart sales: Here’s a list of smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartphone

With the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales, there are attractive discounts on a range of smartphones, making it challenging to pick the right device. To simplify the decision-making process, we've curated a list of top smartphones available under Rs 15,000 during the sales, offering great value for money.

CMF Phone 1

The device is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage, but one could purchase at an effective price of Rs 12,999 with additional bank discounts.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, which could be expandable further by up to 2TB. The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 which is based on Android 14. It further comes with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M35

Originally priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, this smartphone is available at Rs 13,749 with an SBI Bank credit card discount.

The handset comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The device is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset.

For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup- a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP macro shooter and a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The device is available in multiple RAM and storage configurations.

Infinix Note 40 Pro

Originally priced at Rs 21,999, the smartphone is available at Rs 17,999 during the sale, with a major price cut. Additionally, with an HDFC card discount, it could be bought at around Rs 14,999 during the festive season.

The Neo 40 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and a 108MP primary rear camera with OIS for a better photography experience. On the front, the device has a 32MP front shooter and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and support 20W wireless charging.

Poco X6

Originally listed at Rs 15,999 on Flipkart, the smartphone is available at Rs 14,999 now, with bank offers.

X6 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor.

For photography, the device features a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and a 16MP selfie camera.

5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

Originally priced at Rs 16,998, but after a coupon worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 750 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI card, the smartphone could be bought for Rs 14,998.

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and comes with a dual rear camera setup with a

50MP primary shooter and a 16MP front shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

