Amazon Prime Day Sale starts tonight with discounts on smartphones, fridges, ACs, more The Amazon Prime Day Sale will begin at midnight. During this sale, you can find great offers on a wide range of electronic items, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

New Delhi:

The Amazon Prime Day Sale has started with early deals now available. The sale will run from July 12 to July 14. It will offers a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, laptops, and tablets at significantly reduced prices. Amazon has unveiled a variety of exciting offers during this event. You can find recently launched smartphones from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, and Apple at incredibly low prices. Let’s take a closer look at the deals up for grabs...

Smartphone deals

This sale on Amazon will begin promptly at midnight. Over the course of these three days, you could save thousands on the purchase of this year's and last year's hot phone models, including OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 5 CE, Samsung Galaxy M36, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra, iQOO 13, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Lite, Redmi Note 14, and Redmi Note 14 Pro. In addition to smartphones, discounts will be available on tablets and laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Acer.

Amazing discounts on ACs and refrigerators

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, buyers can expect offers on both window and split air conditioners from brands such as Samsung, LG, Daikin, Voltas, and Bluestar. You’ll find 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton units available at up to half off their original retail prices. Furthermore, you can snag great deals on refrigerators, washing machines, and more, with discounts reaching as high as 70 to 80 percent.

As the name suggests, this sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. For those interested in Amazon Prime, the shopping edition plan starts at Rs 399. It gives you a full year of Amazon Prime membership. Alternatively, the Amazon Prime Lite plan is available for Rs 799 annually. If you prefer the standard Prime membership, the yearly subscription costs Rs 1,499, while the monthly plan is available starting at Rs 299.

