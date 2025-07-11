YouTube to shut down trending page on July 21 after 10 years YouTube has reported a significant drop in visits to its Trending pages over the past five years, as users are increasingly discovering content through a range of other channels on the platform.

YouTube is undergoing a significant change in how users discover content on the platform. Beginning July 21, the video streaming service will eliminate the Trending page and the Trending Now list, features that were first introduced nearly a decade ago in 2015. In their place, YouTube will roll out category-specific charts. They will highlight the most popular content within specific genres. The company has claimed that visits to the Trending pages have singificantly declined over the past five years, with users finding content through various other avenues on the platform.

New category-specific charts

The new category-specific charts will cover areas such as Trending Music Videos, Weekly Top Podcast Shows, and Trending Movie Trailers, with plans to introduce additional categories in the future. According to a blog post from YouTube, these charts will not only showcase trending content but also deliver personalised recommendations based on users' viewing preferences.

This revised approach aims to present a wider array of popular content that is more aligned with how viewers typically discover new videos. Additionally, viewers can explore non-personalised content through the Explore menu, by visiting creator channels, or by checking their subscriptions feed.

Inspiration Tab for creators

Creators were also using the Trending page to identify trends and find inspiration for trending ideas. In the same blog post, the platform highlighted that the Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio will continue to provide personalised suggestions to assist creators in identifying emerging trends for their channels. Furthermore, they announced plans to launch new features designed to support up-and-coming creators, including a ‘Hype’ feature that allows viewers to promote new videos they love.

