Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals announced, big saving on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, air conditioners, more

New Delhi:

Amazon has announced exciting deals for its upcoming Prime Day 2025 sale, which will kick off on July 12 and run through July 14. This exclusive event for Prime members will be available from 12:00 AM on July 12 until 11:59 PM on July 14. Shoppers can look forward to discounts on tech upgrades across various categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, and much more. Additionally, buyers can enjoy significant savings of 10 per cent when paying with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards, or through EMI transactions on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Cards.

Here’s a sneak peek at the deals during Amazon Prime Day 2025:

Smartphones and accessories

During the sale, Amazon will introduce new launches from leading smartphone brands. The line-up includes the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, HONOR X9c 5G, Oppo Reno14 Series, Lava Storm Lite 5G, and iQOO 13, among others. Shoppers can avail themselves of discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones and accessories, with offers such as instant bank discounts, No Cost EMI options for up to 24 months, exchange offers worth up to INR 60,000, and much more.

AMazon will also offer deals for flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, iQOO NEO 10R, and others!

Laptops, tablets and more

Buyers can expect discounts up to a staggering 80 per cent on electronics, accessories, and headphones, along with up to 50 per cent off on wearables and cameras. Deals also offer up to 40 per cent off on laptops and up to 60 per cent off on tablets.

Smart TVs

During the sale, Amazon will offer up to 65 per cent off on televisions, plus a 10 per cent instant bank discount, additional coupon savings, No Cost EMI options for up to 24 months, extended warranties up to 3 years, and enticing exchange offers.

Buyers can also trade in your old television for an exchange offer up to ₹7,000, making it effortless to upgrade.

ACs, refrigerators and more

Amazon is offering deals on home appliances with discounts of up to 65 per cent from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, and Carrier. Interested buyers can benefit from exchange discounts up to Rs 17,000 and additional coupon discounts up to Rs 5,000 on the latest energy-efficient refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other essential home appliances.

Amazon Prime plans in India

Amazon offers several Prime membership options in India. The annual Prime membership is available for Rs 1,499 and includes full shopping and entertainment benefits. There is also a Prime Lite option, priced at Rs 799, which provides complete shopping benefits along with limited Prime Video access. Additionally, the Prime Shopping Edition, priced at Rs 399, is designed for customers interested solely in shipping and shopping benefits, and does not include digital or entertainment services like Prime Video or Amazon Music.

