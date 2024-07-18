Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Huge discounts available on OnePlus 12, MacBook Air M1, iPhone 13, more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Amazon is all set to host its Prime Day 2024 sale in India. The sale will be live from July 20 to July 21. During the sale, interested buyers can avail discounts on several consumer electronics and gadgets. Big discounts are available on several products from a wide range of manufacturers including Apple, OnePlus, Sony, Samsung, and more. Buyers can also club these discounts with instant discounts available on bank credit and debit card transactions.

When the two-day sale event begins on July 20, interested buyers will have the opportunity to buy the OnePlus 12, MacBook Air with an M1 chip, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at significantly reduced prices compared to their launch price in India. For instance, the Honor Pad 9 will also be available at a lower price. Additionally, Amazon will be offering a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank SBI credit card transactions during the two-day sale event.

In addition to this, interested buyers will also get the following products at reduced prices which is inclusive of the previously mentioned bank offers.

OnePlus 12 with MRP of Rs 64,999 will be available for Rs 52,999

MacBook Air M1 with MRP of Rs 92,900 will be available for Rs 66,990

Honor Pad 9 with MRP of Rs 34,999 will be available for Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with MRP of Rs 37,999 will be available for Rs 8,999

iPhone 13 with MRP of Rs 59,900 will be available for Rs 47,999

iQoo Neo 9 Pro with MRP of Rs 39,999 will be available for Rs 29,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with MRP of Rs 44,999 will be available for Rs 20,990

Amazon Prime Sale date

Amazon has announced that the eighth edition of its popular Amazon Prime Day Sale will start at 12:00 AM on Saturday, July 20 and end at 11:59 PM on July 21, 2024. The 48-hour sale event will include new product launches.

