Indian smartphone market grows only by 1 percent in Q2 of 2024: Here are top manufacturers

The Indian smartphone market experienced only a 1 percent growth in the April-June quarter (Q2), with a total of 36.4 million units shipped, as stated in a report released on Thursday. Xiaomi regained the top position after six quarters, capturing an 18 percent market share with 6.7 million units shipped.

Vivo closely followed, also shipping 6.7 million units, boosted by affordable 5G and mid-range models, according to market research firm Canalys. Samsung ranked third with 6.1 million units shipped. Realme and OPPO (excluding OnePlus) rounded out the top five with 4.3 million and 4.2 million units shipped, respectively.

The market is facing challenges such as fluctuating demand in the mass-market segment, slow migration from feature phones to smartphones, and increasing adoption of second-hand smartphones.

While 5G device upgrades continue to drive growth in 2024, vendors will increasingly emphasise 'brand experience' across products and channels for long-term gains, as per the report.

Sanyam Chaurasia, senior analyst at Canalys, mentioned that in the second quarter, leading mass-market brands expanded their mid-high-end portfolios and will take advantage of early monsoon sales to clear inventory, making way for new models ahead of the festive season. Chaurasia also noted that brands often create artificial demand through festive promotions.

Specific details about the smartphone, including its specifications and design, have not yet been revealed.

Inputs from IANS