Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 date announced, features impressive offers on smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 date has been announced. The e-commerce giant's biggest sale of the year will take place on September 27, 2024. Following Flipkart's sale announcement, Amazon has scheduled its Great Indian Festival Sale for the same date. Prime members will enjoy early access 24 hours in advance, starting on September 26. As usual, users can expect fantastic offers during this festive season sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 will feature up to a 10 percent instant discount for SBI card users on every purchase. Similar to Flipkart, the sale will kick off a day early for Amazon Prime members on September 26. Meanwhile, Flipkart's festive season sale will also commence on September 27.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 smartphone deals

Amazon has already teased some of the smartphone deals available in this sale. Interested buyers can expect the biggest discounts ever on this year's smartphone releases, including Samsung's Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A55 5G. Additionally, special discounts will be offered on OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Nord CE 4.

Other smartphones, including iQOO's newly launched Z9s series, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Realme GT 6T, and Realme Narzo N61, will also feature good deals. Xiaomi's 14 Civi, Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, and POCO X6 Neo will have announced deals. Amazon has created a micro page for the smartphones of these brands in the Great Indian Festival Sale, although the lowest prices have not been revealed yet. Moreover, Amazon will offer the lowest price ever for the iPhone 13 in this sale, as teased by the company.

Meanwhile, Flipkart Big Billion Day will also start on September 27. During the sale, interested buyers can avail discounts with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, there is a Rs 500 discount on Flipkart UPI. Flipkart will give early access to Flipkart Plus and VIP members starting September 26.

ALSO READ: CCI alleges anti-competitive practices by Samsung, Xiaomi, Amazon, Flipkart