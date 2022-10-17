Amazon Great Indian Festival announces Finale Days sale- Know all the offers

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival: As the month-long festive celebrations for the Great Indian Festival (GIF) come to an end, Amazon has announced the ‘Finale Days’ sale starting from October 17 onwards and will last till October 24. During the Finale Days sale, the customers will get access to the latest product lines from various categories. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

The Great Indian Festival – ‘Extra Happiness Days’ is powered by Tecno, and brings several deals, and offers from sellers on a wide selection of smartphones, laptops, TVs, health & personal care products, baby products and more. Customers will get special offers on a wide range of products from Tecno, iQOO, Microsoft, Pampers, Xiaomi smartphones & TVs & P&G among others. ALSO READ: Google Diwali 2022: This is how you can light up your home page

Shop for rewards

Extending the benefit from the earlier phases, during the last leg customers can save more with a 10% instant discount on ICICI, Citi, Kotak and Rupay Credit/Debit Cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also stretch their budget with no-Cost EMI available on leading credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later. During the sale, customers can sign up for the Amazon Pay instrument of their choice and get welcome rewards.

Starting 15th October customers can avail of the Diamonds Dhamaaka offer of Rs 150 cash back on shopping above Rs 1500, by redeeming 750 Diamonds. This offer is in addition to the latest Diamonds Offer of Rs 300 cash back on shopping of Rs 3000+, availed by just redeeming 1000 Diamonds. Both offers are for a limited period only and will end on October 24. Throughout the Finale days, customers can continue earning Diamonds through shopping actions, watching miniTV, playing fun games and completing Amazon Pay actions. Customers can visit the "Diamonds page" on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers & learn how to earn more Diamonds!



Upgrade your gadgets before the festivities

Diwali is around the corner and self-gifting is the flavour of the season, thus ‘Finale Days’ comes as a last chance to avail up to 40% off on Mobiles and Accessories with offers from top brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, realme, Apple, Tecno and many more. With smartphones starting at Rs 5,219 (terms and conditions applied) with free earphones worth Rs 499 (terms and conditions applied) on the purchase of select smartphones and festive offers on the widest selection of 5G smartphones starting at Rs 10799 (terms and conditions applied) - this remains to be a steal deal. Get attractive offers on laptops starting at Rs 17,990, 75% off on smartwatches starting at Rs 999, 60% off on tablets starting at Rs 6,999, and cameras up to 70% off across DSLR, Mirrorless, Action & Dash Camera Starting at Rs 4,999 among many other accessories. And lastly, this season will be all about entertainment with close friends, so lock the deal on TV as this is the last chance to get the best deals on Home Entertainment Package (TVs, Projectors and more) with up to 60% off on bestsellers starting Rs 5,199 only, available across top brands like OnePlus, Mi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more with Certified Android TV starting at Rs 10,499.

Make the Diwali hampers grand

Gifting hampers for friends and family take a lot out of everyone this season. But under ‘Finale Days’ Amazon Fresh brings customers up to 50% off + Rs 500* back on deals starting Rs 5 along with free and fast Prime Delivery with brands such as Colgate, Dettol, Epigamia, ITC Master Chef and more. In addition, one can also get up to 50% off on big packs and up to 40% off on Dhanteras Store while purchasing fresh flowers & pooja essentials.

Redecorating your house

As festive cleaning is in full swing, redecorating the house always comes to mind. This time around, the deals can help make the thoughts a manifestation with Home, Kitchen & Outdoors products at Up to 70% off across top brands like Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket, Good Knight & many more. For bedroom redecoration/upgrade, one can avail, up to 85% off on Furniture & Mattresses across 350K+ selection, 2000+ deals, Handpicked Quality Verified Furniture with 20+ quality checks, up to 70% off on Bath & Kitchen Fittings from top brands like Kohler, Hindware, Grohe, Plantex, Alton, Hansgrohe among others.

And of course, dress in style this Diwali: Shop top brands and latest trends from Amazon Fashion and Beauty at 50 – 80% off with deals on 4.5lakh+ styles. Men’s and Women’s Fashion from 50% to 80% off from popular brands like BIBA, W for Women, Max, Allen Solly, Van Heusen and many more! Pamper yourself with Luxury Beauty and Perfumes at up to 60% and stock up on travel-friendly minis and sets from brands like Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Kimirica, Bath and Body Works and more. Avail beauty, Makeup and Grooming at up to 70% off from customer-favourite brands like Nivea, Mamaearth, Plum, Sugar Cosmetics, RENEE, Bombay Shaving Company and more. Stock up on your favourite products at min. 70% off from the Clearance Store and get a minimum of 50% off on RIVER’s new collection of luxurious festive wear for women. Apart from this customers can shop premium clothing, watches, luggage, handbags and more from the likes of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, DKNY Guess & more at up to 60% off and from The Designer Boutique to get up to 80% off on celebrated Indian designers and emerging labels like Ritu Kumar, Satya Paul, Masaba, AND, Neeman’s and more.

Make it special for your business: Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoices and 40% more with bulk purchase discounts on their purchases across all categories & top brands. In addition to existing Amazon offers like Deals, Bank discounts, and Coupon discounts, Business customers will get additional discounts of up to 10% through Business exclusive deals on 8K+ products. Further, customers can avail of offers on bulk purchases of 15K+ products through Quantity Discounts & Buy More Save More offers. Business Customers can spruce up their workspace at minimal cost through the offers below.



