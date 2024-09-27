Amazon festival sale: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE available for Rs 29,000, should you buy it or new Galaxy S24 FE?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Amazon is currently hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale on its platform. The sale is live from September 26 for prime members and from September 27 for regular customers. During the sale, Amazon is offering impressive discounts on top smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available for Rs 28,749 with bank offer. However, Samsung launched Galaxy S24 FE on September 27 in India and the smartphone is expected to be available for sale starting October 3. In such a scenario, the question arises whether to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at its lowest-ever price or wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to arrive.

Here we will compare both smartphones to find out what the Galaxy S24 FE gets extra in comparison to the Galaxy S23 FE and whether it is worth waiting for the new smartphone considering their price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Comparison

Performance:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor, while the Galaxy S23 FE features the Samsung Exynos 2200. The new smartphone's processor is more powerful and improved.

Display:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch display, whereas its predecessor has a smaller 6.4-inch display. Other display specifications remain the same for both smartphones.

Camera:

Both smartphones have essentially the same camera. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE additionally features Optical Zoom 2x enabled by the Adaptive Pixel sensor.

Battery:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE boasts a larger 4700mAh battery, providing a total playback time of up to 28 hours. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 4500mAh battery with a total playback time of up to 22 hours.

Verdict:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with a new processor, a bigger battery, and a bigger screen, but it is priced at USD 699.99 (approximately Rs 54,360), expected to be similarly priced in India. Considering this, purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for Rs 28,749 is a good choice.

