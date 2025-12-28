Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls India's moments of pride in 2025, hails Operation Sindoor Addressing the year’s last episode of his famous monthly radio program, PM Modi highlighted India’s achievements in the field of science and space. He hailed Shubhanshu Shukla’s feat, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled India's moments of pride in 2025 while addressing his 129th edition of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi highlighted that India left a strong impression during the Operation Sindoor, which served as a demonstration of the nation’s commitment to its security. He said the operation against Pakistan's misadventure gave a message to the world that India will not compromise on security.

"This year, 'Operation Sindoor' became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today's Bharat does not compromise on its security. During 'Operation Sindoor', pictures of love and devotion towards Mother India emerged from every corner of the world... This same spirit was also witnessed when 'Vande Mataram' completed 150 years," PM Modi said.

PM Modi hails Champions Trophy, World Cup victories

PM Modi also hailed India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams for their victories in the Champions Trophy and the World Cup, calling the feats major accomplishments of 2025.

"2025 was also a memorable year in terms of sports. Our Men's Cricket team won the ICC Champions' Trophy. The women's cricket team won the World Cup for the first time. The daughters of Bharat created history by winning the women's blind T20 World Cup... By winning several medals in world championships, para-athletes proved that no obstacle can stop determination," he said.

PM Modi acknowledges India's achievements in space sector

Addressing the year’s last episode of his famous monthly radio program, PM Modi highlighted India’s achievements in the field of science and space. He hailed Shubhanshu Shukla’s feat, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

"Bharat took giant leaps forward in the field of science and space too. Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. Several initiatives related to environmental protection and wildlife conservation also marked 2025. The number of cheetahs in Bharat has now crossed 30," he said.

Mahakumbh left world in surprise, says PM Modi

PM Modi also highlighted the cultural significance of 2025 for India, including the organisation of the Mahakumbh and the hoisting of the flag at the Ram Temple.

"Faith, culture, and Bharat's unique heritage were all seen together in 2025. The organisation of Prayagraj Mahakumbh at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. At the end of the year, the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride," he said.

PM Modi to participate in 'Young Leaders' Dialogue'

PM Modi said January 12 will be celebrated as National Youth Day to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He said the 'Young Leaders' Dialogue' will also be organised on that day and he will participate in it, where people can send their ideas.

"Many young people ask me how they can give a presentation of their ideas to me? The solution to this curiosity of young minds is the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'... On the 12th of next month, 'National Youth Day' will be celebrated on the occassion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The 'Young Leaders' Dialogue' will also be organised on that day, and I will definitely participate in it as well... I am looking forward to this event," he said.

PM Modi said initiatives to learn Tamil language were launched in several schools in Varanasi during 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam'. He said youths and children were attracted towards the language.

"This year, during the 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam' in Varanasi, special emphasis was placed on learning Tamil. Under the theme, 'Learn Tamil-Tamil Karakalam', special campaigns were run in more than 50 schools in Varanasi... The Tamil language is the oldest language in the world... I am happy that today, in other parts of the country as well, a new attraction toward the Tamil language is visible among the youth and the children. This is the power of language. This is Bharat's unity," he said.