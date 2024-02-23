Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZFIT ACTIVE EDGE Amazfit Active Edge

Amazfit has announced the launch of its Active Edge smartwatch in India. The newly launched smartwatch comes in three colours and features a rugged design with a round dial and four buttons. The smartwatch comes with preloaded workout, gym, and exercise training modes. Amazfit Active Edge supports more than 100 watch faces and offers up to 16 days of battery life, as per the company’s claim. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Amazfit Active Edge India price and availability

The Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch is offered in three colours: Lava Black, Mint Green, and Midnight Pulse. It is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be available for sale via Amazfit India's official website, Amazon, and retail stores. The newly launched smartwatch will go on sale starting February 27.

Amazfit Active Edge specifications

Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch LTPO LCD screen with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and an anti-fingerprint coating on the touchscreen. The newly launched smartwatch runs ZeppOS 2.0 and is powered by a 370mAh battery that offers up to 16 days of battery life, as per the company’s claim.

Amazfit Active Edge features a host of health monitoring features including 24x7 continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2, stress, steps, activity, and sleep trackers. The smartwatch also comes with a PPG biometric sensor and supports various connectivity features including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS.

It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with devices running Android 7.0, iOS 14.0, and above. The smartwatch also has 10ATM water resistance.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy Fit3, a new fitness tracker in India. This new device is the successor to the Galaxy Fit2 fitness tracker. The Galaxy Fit3 comes with a bigger screen, longer battery life, and several new features.

