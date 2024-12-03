Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule tickets available with up to 50 percent discount

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pushpa 2: The Rule

Advance booking has opened for the highly anticipated film "Pushpa 2: The Rule," featuring South Indian stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. This film is already making waves by breaking several booking records across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. While ticket prices for this movie can reach as high as Rs 1,800 in metro areas, there are also options to snag tickets for under Rs 100. Here’s how you can find good deals:

Book My Show

You can book your tickets on the Book My Show app or website. They offer various formats such as 2D, 3D, IMAX, and more. Prices vary based on the showtime and format, but you can often get discounts of up to 50% when using certain bank credit or debit cards.

Paytm

Another option is the Paytm app, where you can pick your show and theater. A special promotion offers a free ticket if you book two using an Axis Bank My Zone credit card, making it a great way to save money.

PVR

With the PVR app and website, you can also find affordable tickets. In many single-screen theaters in Delhi and Mumbai, tickets are available for around Rs 100. For instance, you can find tickets for just Rs 70 in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

District App

Lastly, the District app, associated with Zomato, has special deals on movie tickets. If you order from Blinkit worth Rs 999 or more, you receive a Rs 200 discount voucher that you can use to book your movie tickets at a lower price.

With these options, you can enjoy "Pushpa 2: The Rule" without breaking the bank!

