Oppo Find X8 Series goes on sale in India starting today with offers up to Rs 9,999

Oppo re-introduced its Find X series in India after haitus of four years withthe launch of Find X8 series in the country on November 21. YThe newly launched Find X8 Series includes two smartphones Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. Now, within two weeks of its launch, these smartphones are available for sale in the country. These smartphones are the first smartphones to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset and features up to four 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned cameras and run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Here are all the details you need to know about Oppo Find X8 series sale.

Oppo Find X8 Series India price, offers and availability

The Oppo Find X8 smartphone is priced at Rs. 69,999 in India for the basic model, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There's also a higher version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage available for Rs. 79,999. You can choose from two colors: Space Black and Star Grey.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is only available in one version, which has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, priced at Rs. 99,999. This model comes in Pearl White and Space Black.

These smartphones are available for purchase via the Oppo online store, Flipkart, or various retail shops across India.

Interested buyers can enjoy a 10 percent instant cashback on certain bank cards and can save up to Rs. 9,999 on the Find X8 Pro. The Find X8 with 12GB of RAM will have a discount of Rs. 6,999, while the 16GB version offers a discount of Rs. 7,999.

Additionally, there’s a 24-month no-cost EMI option available, making it easier to pay over time through specific financial partners. Buyers can also get an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 if they trade in their old phone, and loyal Oppo customers can receive an extra Rs. 3,000 off when upgrading to a Find X8 model.

