Airtel's best budget plans with long validity and great benefits

Airtel one of the largest telecom companies has been offering a variety of prepaid recharge plans to suit different users' needs. Whether you are looking for a plan with long validity, unlimited calling or daily data benefits- Airtel has something for everyone. So, in case you are searching for an affordable and value-for-money recharge option, then we bring to you 3 budget-friendly Airtel plans that provide excellent benefits without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Airtel Rs 1849 plan: Best for calling with year-long validity

If you need a long-term recharge plan with unlimited calling, the Airtel Rs 1849 plan is a great choice. It comes with a full 365-day validity, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted mobile services for an entire year.

Unlimited calling to any network in India

3,600 free SMS throughout the validity period

No data benefits, making it ideal for those who use WiFi instead of mobile data

This plan is perfect for users who primarily need calling benefits and do not rely on mobile data for internet usage.

2. Airtel Rs 929 plan: Daily data and unlimited calling for 90 days

For users who require both data and calling benefits, Airtel’s Rs 929 plan is an excellent option. It offers:

90-day validity, giving users nearly 3 months of uninterrupted service

Unlimited calling across all networks in India

1.5GB data per day, ensuring smooth browsing, streaming, and social media usage

100 free SMS daily

This plan is great for students, working professionals, and anyone who needs daily mobile data along with calling benefits.

3. Airtel Rs 489 plan: Balanced benefits with 77-day validity

If you are looking for an affordable recharge plan that balances calling and data usage, the Rs 489 plan is a smart choice. It offers:

77-day validity, covering over two months

Unlimited calling across India

6GB of total data for occasional internet use

900 free SMS during the validity period

This plan is well-suited for users who don’t need daily data but still want some internet access while making unlimited calls.

Which Airtel plan is right for you?

Airtel’s latest budget-friendly recharge plans cater to different user needs. If you need a year-long plan for calling, go for the Rs 1849 option. If daily data is a priority, the Rs 929 plan is perfect. Meanwhile, the Rs 489 plan is great for users who need a balance of calling and occasional data.

