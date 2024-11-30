Airtel’s affordable 84-day plan offers 2.5GB daily data with free OTT access

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider with more than 40 crore users, offers a range of recharge plans which are tailored to suit diverse customer needs. The company offers a budget-friendly recharge with a long-term validity. If you are an Airtel user who dislikes frequent recharges and needs a high-data plan, the company’s 84-day plan is worth considering. It offers impressive benefits, including free OTT subscriptions and ample daily data.

Details of Airtel’s Rs 1,199 plan

One standout plan in Airtel's portfolio is priced at Rs 1,199, and it’s designed to cater to all your telecom needs. Here's what you get:

Validity : A generous 84 days, ensuring you stay hassle-free from frequent recharges.

: A generous 84 days, ensuring you stay hassle-free from frequent recharges. Calling and SMS : Unlimited calls to all networks and 100 free SMS daily.

: Unlimited calls to all networks and 100 free SMS daily. Data benefits: Enjoy a total of 210GB of data, with 2.5GB daily. Post the daily limit, you can still browse at 64kbps speed.

Free OTT and other benefits

This plan is a delight for OTT enthusiasts. Along with telecom benefits, you also get:

Amazon Prime subscription: Stream your favourite shows and movies without additional costs.

Wynk Music access: Enjoy ad-free music streaming anytime.

Why choose Airtel’s Rs 1,199 plan?

With its mix of affordability, long-term validity, and premium benefits, this plan is ideal for users needing substantial data and free OTT access. Whether you’re a binge-watcher or a heavy data user, Airtel’s Rs 1,199 plan ensures you get the best value.

ALSO READ: Smartphone virus: How to detect malware on your handset and steps to fix it

Smartphones are integral to our daily lives and I am sure more than 60 per cent of you are reading this story on your handset only. This device enables you for countless tasks with ease. However, being constantly connected to the internet tends to expose you to malware and viruses, some of which could wreak your device.

ALSO READ: HMD Fusion launched in India with big disco launched in India with big discounts and free gifts worth Rs 5,999

The HMD Fusion comes in a single variant- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which was originally priced at Rs 17,999. In the special first-sale discount, it is available at Rs 15,999.