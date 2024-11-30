HMD Fusion launched in India with big discounts and free gifts worth Rs 5,999

Follow us on Image Source : HMD HMD Fusion

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones has officially launched the HMD Fusion in the Indian market. The smartphone has been designed with enhanced camera muscles, and it is now available for purchase with special launch offers, making it an excellent choice for tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

HMD Fusion: Price and launch offers

The HMD Fusion is available on Amazon and it is available in a single variant- 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 17,999.

As part of their first sale, HMD is providing a massive discount of Rs 2,000, which enables customers to grab the phone for just Rs 15,999.

Furthermore, the buyers will receive free flashy and casual gaming outfits, which will be valued at Rs 5,999 for the game enthusiasts.

Key features and specifications of HMD Fusion

Display: The smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and an engaging viewing experience. Impressive camera setup: HMD Fusion is a treat for camera lovers, featuring a 108MP primary rear camera for stunning photos and a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. Powerful performance: Equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the phone offers seamless multitasking and gaming performance. Massive battery with fast charging: The device houses a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day. Stylish variants: HMD Fusion is available in exclusive Gaming and Flashy Outfit designs, adding to its appeal.

Why HMD Fusion is a must-buy

With its competitive pricing, high-end camera features, and exciting launch offers, HMD Fusion is a standout choice in its segment. Whether you are a gamer, photographer, or casual user, this phone has something special for everyone.

ALSO READ: Smartphone virus: How to detect a malware on your handset and steps to fix it

Malware can be dangerous, but with these simple steps, you can keep your smartphone safe and functioning optimally. Take action early to prevent bigger issues down the road.

ALSO READ: Is Microsoft using your Word and Excel data for AI? Here’s the official response