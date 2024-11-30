Smartphone virus: How to detect a malware on your handset and steps to fix it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Malware on smartphone

Smartphones are integral to our daily lives and I am sure more than 60 per cent of you are reading this story on your handset only. This device enables you for countless tasks with ease. However, being constantly connected to the internet tends to expose you to malware and viruses, some of which could wreak your device. These threats are capable of compromising your device, and deteriorating the performance and personal data if not addressed promptly.

Here is how to detect malware, the signs to look for and how to remove it without spending a penny.

4 Signs that your smartphone is infected

Malware could be noticed with some changes witnessed on your smartphones, especially the behaviour. Here are the signs:

Slow performance: A virus will typically slow down the smartphone’s processing speed, which will cause it to lag or freeze. Battery draining quickly: Another noticeable change is the unusual depletion of the battery. Fast battery draining could be due to malware running in the background. Frequent pop-ups and ads: Unwanted ads or constant pop-up messages on your display further indicate a malware infection on your device. Data consumption spikes: If your data is being consumed faster than usual despite minimal usage, this certainly means that malware could be the reason.

4 Steps to remove malware from your smartphone

The good news is that you can eliminate any kind of malware from your smartphone without visiting a service centre or spending money. Here are 4 steps to follow:

Safe Mode: Boot your smartphone in safe mode to detect and isolate malicious apps. Uninstall suspicious applications: Look for apps you did not install yourself and uninstall them immediately. Stick to trusted sources: Only download applications from official sources like the Google Play Store to minimize the risk of malware. Perform a factory reset: If the problem persists, reset your phone to factory settings. Ensure you back up your data first, as this step will erase everything on your device.

3 Tips to keep your smartphone safe

Avoid clicking on unknown links or pop-ups. Regularly update your smartphone's software and apps to patch vulnerabilities. Use reliable antivirus software for an added layer of protection.

ALSO READ: Why Spotify is banning users? Here’s why Modded apps are a big No-No!

ALSO READ: 5 Tips to keep your child safe online: E-Safety guide for parents