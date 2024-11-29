5 Tips to keep your child safe online: E-Safety guide for parents

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Screen time for kids

As children spend increasing amounts of time online, parents face a growing challenge: ensuring their kids are safe in the vast and unfiltered virtual world. With over 175,000 children logging onto the internet for the first time daily, the risks are higher than ever. From exposure to harmful content to the dangers of cyberbullying and scams, the need for proactive parenting is urgent.

The hidden dangers of the internet for children

The digital world will offer education and entertainment but is rife with threats. Here are some of the risks young users face:

Cyberbullying: Repeated harassment through social media, messaging apps and games will often aim at shaming or scaring victims. Harmful content: Exposure to age-inappropriate content like hate speech, violence and pornography. Online sexual exploitation: Offenders using social platforms to groom children and exploit them. Disinformation: Encountering false or misleading information online. Privacy breaches: Unauthorized access to personal data. Frauds and scams: Falling prey to fake apps or spending money on fraudulent gaming applications. Emerging technologies like AI and deepfakes add another layer of threats, including financial and physical risks.

Screen time is a growing concern for parents

Unchecked screen time could lead to mental and physical issues, like:

Sleep disturbances Reduced physical activity Strain on eyes

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommends:

No screen time except occasional video calls for kids under the age of 2 years. From 2–5 years, limit the screen time to 1 hour, only under supervision. Older kids: Balance screen use with physical activity, hobbies, and family time.

Spotting the warning signs

Parents should look for these indicators of trouble:

Behavioural changes: Kids may turn aggressive, have secretiveness and avoid family activities. Emotional signs: Social withdrawal, mood swings and decline in academic performance. Physical symptoms: Sleep will be disturbed and frequent headaches may occur.

How can parents help their child or children?

Encourage open communication

Create a safe space for children to discuss their online activities. Conversations should cover privacy, avoiding strangers, and recognizing inappropriate content.

Set an example

Limit your own screen time by showing kids a balanced approach to technology use.

Use parental controls

Most apps and platforms will offer features to customize children’s online experiences.

Seek professional help

If troubling signs persist, consult a paediatrician or child psychologist.

Schools and online safety

Schools can play a vital role in creating awareness about e-safety. Parents should advocate for online safety workshops and encourage collaboration between educators and psychologists.

Quick tips for parents

Communicate openly with your child.

Follow screen time guidelines.

Say "no" to gadgets when necessary.

Monitor your child’s online activity without fear of invading privacy.

Seek help at the first sign of trouble.

