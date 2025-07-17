Airtel partners with Perplexity, delights users with free one-year subscription to its premium version Airtel has teamed up with Perplexity AI to offer this exciting benefit. As a result of this partnership, users will receive a complimentary annual Pro subscription plan valued at Rs 17,000.

New Delhi:

Airtel has teamed up with Perplexity for the benefit of its 360 million users. Through this partnership, Airtel will give all its customers a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. This means that users will be able to enjoy all the features and services offered by Perplexity without having to pay anything.

What exactly is Perplexity AI?

Perplexity AI is similar to ChatGPT and Google Gemini. It is an advanced generative AI tool that outperforms traditional Google search. This innovative tool delivers precise, well-researched answers to inquiries, exhibiting a human-like understanding. Instead of simply providing a list of links, it summarizes the most relevant facts and accurate information related to your questions.

While Perplexity AI is free to use, you need a Pro subscription to unlock its premium features. The free version includes basic search capabilities, whereas the Pro model, powered by the advanced language framework similar to GPT 4.1, offers enhanced tools such as deep research, image generation, and access to Perplexity Labs. Normally, the annual subscription costs around Rs 17,000.

Free for all Airtel subscribers

The good news is that Airtel users can enjoy this premium service at no cost for an entire year. This offer extends beyond Airtel's mobile users to include those with WiFi connections (both Fiber and AirFiber) and DTH services. To activate the annual free subscription, users simply need to register through their Airtel number on the Perplexity AI app or website.

Gopal Vittal, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, emphasised that it would empower millions of users by providing a robust, real-time knowledge tool at no cost. Vittal described this initiative as a pioneering generative AI partnership in India, aimed at helping customers confidently navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Similarly, Arvind Srinivas, the Co-Founder and CEO of Perplexity, remarked that the partnership represented a wonderful opportunity to make reliable and professional-grade AI more accessible to various groups in India, including students, professionals, and homemakers. He noted that with Perplexity Pro, users would have a smarter and more straightforward way to find information, enhance their learning, and complete their tasks. Importantly, he highlighted that users would not need to make any separate recharges to access the service for free.

ALSO READ: Aadhaar starts 'Reporting of Death of a Family Member' facility; disables 1.17 cr ids to prevent misuse