Aadhaar starts 'Reporting of Death of a Family Member' facility; disables 1.17 cr ids to prevent misuse UIDAI has begun removing Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals to prevent misuse. It has also introduced a new facility for family members to report deaths on Aadhaar portal.

New Delhi:

The UIDAI announced that it has begun the process of deactivating Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals to prevent the misuse of their identity proofs. According to an official statement released on Wednesday, the authority has already disabled over 1.17 crore unique 12-digit Aadhaar numbers to date. The Unique Identity Authority of India has also launched a new service called 'Reporting of Death of a Family Member' on the myAadhaar Portal. This service is designed to help people report the deaths of their family members. It is available for those registered in 24 states and Union Territories across the country. It provides a direct way for individuals to notify authorities about a family member's passing.

The UIDAI has proactively taken measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after proper validation. This has been done to maintain the accuracy of the Aadhaar database. The UIDAI had reached out to the Registrar General of India (RGI) for death records linked to Aadhaar numbers. It received approximately 1.55 crore records from 24 states and UTs through the Civil Registration System (CRS).

1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers deactivated

Following the validation process, around 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers had been deactivated, and it noted that a similar exercise is ongoing in non-CRS states and UTs. So far, about 6.7 lakh death records have been received from these areas, with deactivation processes currently underway.

Reporting of Death of a Family Member service

Regarding the 'Reporting of Death of a Family Member' service, the UIDAI said that any family member of the deceased, after authenticating their identity, must provide the Aadhaar number and the death registration number, along with additional demographic details of the deceased person on the portal. Once the information is validated, appropriate actions are taken regarding the deactivation of the deceased's Aadhaar number.

The UIDAI is also working on integrating the portal with the remaining states and UTs. In its efforts, the authority is collaborating with state governments to identify deceased Aadhaar number holders. As a pilot initiative, they are sharing the demographic details of Aadhaar number holders over the age of 100 with state governments to confirm their living status. Upon receiving the verification reports, the UIDAI will carry out the necessary validation before proceeding with the deactivation of those Aadhaar numbers.

