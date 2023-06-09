Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel launches Rs 49 Pack, offering 6GB data

Airtel, the second largest telecom company in India, continues to prioritize its users by introducing new affordable plans. Recently, Airtel unveiled a new data voucher plan priced at Rs 49. The plan offers users additional data benefits and is aimed at providing a convenient and cost-effective option for customers.

If you're someone who extensively uses the internet, Airtel has introduced a plan that might interest you. Priced at Rs 49, this data voucher offers users a generous amount of additional internet data. However, it's important to note that this pack comes with a limited validity of 24 hours, allowing you to make the most of the data within that timeframe.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT for iPhone, iPad gets 'Drag and Drop' support

This offer will be available in the data voucher

In this Chhotu plan, you are given 6 GB of DATA. Please tell me that the internet data you will get in this will run at the speed of 4G. Users will get GB of total data, which could be consumed within 24 hours from the time of recharge. You have to keep in mind that the data received in it does not roll over. Meaning, if some data has been saved till the completion of 24 hours, then the data will expire along with the validity.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord N30 5G launched with 108MP camera and 50W SuperVOOC fast charging

If you find yourself in need of internet connectivity after exhausting your daily data plan, Airtel's Chhotu plan can come to your rescue. However, it's important to note that this plan does not include voice calling or SMS facilities. Additionally, the plan does not offer a free subscription to Jio apps. The primary focus of this plan is to provide affordable and accessible internet data to users without additional features or subscriptions.

Latest Technology News