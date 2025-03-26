Airtel launches IPTV service in 2000 cities, offering free access to OTT apps, over 350 TV channels Airtel has launched its IPTV service simultaneously in 2000 cities across India. Users will receive subscriptions to 29 OTT apps along with 350 live TV channels.

Airtel has rolled out its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service across 2,000 cities in India. This new offering includes access to 350 live TV channels, along with a complimentary subscription to 29 OTT apps when users opt for a broadband plan. Users can enjoy this service integrated with their broadband plans, boasting internet speeds ranging from 40 Mbps to 1 Gbps. Prior to Airtel’s launch, BSNL had also introduced fiber broadband-based IFTV services a few months back.

Airtel's IPTV broadband plans come at an additional cost of Rs 200 compared to standard plans, providing users with live TV channels alongside high-speed internet. Subscribers will also gain access to several popular OTT apps as part of the package. For those taking advantage of the introductory offer, the company is providing a 30-day free trial for new IPTV plan customers in cities where Airtel's broadband service is available.

Rs 699 Plan

In this plan, users receive internet service at a speed of 40 Mbps, along with access to 26 OTT apps and 350 live TV channels.

Rs 899 Plan

This broadband plan offers users an internet speed of 100 Mbps, along with access to 26 OTT apps and 350 live TV channels.

Rs 1,099 Plan

With this plan, users benefit from a 200 Mbps internet speed. It also includes access to 28 OTT apps and 350 live TV channels, plus two add-on apps: Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

Rs 1,599 Plan

In this offering, users can enjoy internet speeds of 300 Mbps, along with access to 29 OTT apps and 350 live TV channels. This plan also includes three additional apps: Apple TV+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Rs 3,999 Plan

This premium plan provides users with an impressive 1 Gbps internet speed. Alongside this, subscribers gain access to 29 OTT apps and 350 live TV channels, as well as three additional applications: Apple TV+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

