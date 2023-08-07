Airtel introduces wireless home Wi-Fi service utilizing 5G Plus technology

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel launches home Wi-Fi service empowered by 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel has introduced its fixed wireless access (FWA) service named 'Airtel Xstream AirFiber,' powered by 5G Plus technology, catering to consumers in Delhi and Mumbai. The company intends to progressively launch this service in various cities and eventually extend its availability nationwide.

While acknowledging that fiber to the home delivers the ultimate Wi-Fi experience, Airtel recognizes the need to bridge the experience gap for others. Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business at Bharti Airtel, stated, "Today, we are delighted to launch Xstream AirFiber for consumers in Delhi and Mumbai with a pan-India rollout planned soon."

Airtel Xstream AirFiber serves as a solution for areas lacking fiber infrastructure, addressing the challenge of last-mile connectivity in both rural and urban regions. The device employs Wi-Fi 6 technology for wide indoor coverage and simultaneous connectivity for up to 64 devices.

The wireless home Wi-Fi service is available under the Rs 799 plan, providing speeds of up to 100Mbps. This plan can be availed for a six-month duration, accompanied by a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500. Prospective customers can access the service by visiting select Airtel stores in Delhi and Mumbai to choose Xstream AirFiber.

In other news, Bharti Airtel Limited has reported its audited consolidated results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2023. The company recorded consolidated revenues of Rs 37,440 crore for Q1'24, reflecting a 14.1% YoY growth. During the quarter, consolidated mobile data traffic surged to 15,078 petabytes, demonstrating a robust YoY increase of 22.7%.

India revenues for Q1'24 stood at Rs 26,375 crore, showcasing a substantial 13.1% YoY rise.

Through the introduction of Airtel Xstream AirFiber and its encouraging financial performance, Bharti Airtel continues to reinforce its presence and offerings in the telecommunications sector

Latest Technology News