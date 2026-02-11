Airtel launches AI-powered fraud alert system to prevent OTP banking scams Airtel introduces an AI-powered fraud alert system to prevent OTP banking scams in real time. The feature detects risky calls and warns users instantly. Currently active in Haryana.

New Delhi:

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat spam and digital fraud, Airtel has launched a new AI-powered fraud alert system. The feature is designed to protect customers from OTP (one-time password)-related banking fraud in real time. Fraudsters often pose as delivery agents, customer support executives, or service representatives and pressure customers into sharing OTPs linked to banking transactions. Once an OTP is shared, the customer’s bank account becomes vulnerable to fraud.

How Airtel’s AI fraud alert system works

Airtel’s new AI-powered system detects suspicious situations and alerts customers instantly.

When an OTP sent by a bank is detected during a potentially risky incoming call, Airtel issues an immediate “Fraud Alert.” The alert warns customers that sharing a banking transaction OTP while on the call could be risky.

This combination of AI intelligence and timely intervention gives customers the opportunity to pause, assess the situation, and avoid falling victim to scams, helping to close the security gap often exploited by fraudsters.

What Airtel India said

Commenting on the initiative, Shashwat Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Airtel India, said:

“We are on a mission to build Airtel as a secure network. During this time, we have realized that despite the crucial role of OTP in securing digital transactions, criminals are undermining its usefulness through various methods. In light of this, we are pleased to announce a significant technological advancement at Airtel's network level, designed to further strengthen protection against banking fraud.

Our new, AI-powered, and automated solution works proactively at the network level and is designed to identify and prevent fraud in real time. In extensive testing, this solution has demonstrated a high level of accuracy and effectiveness in preventing such scams”.

Airtel’s ongoing AI-based security measures

Over the past two years, Airtel has introduced several AI-based security measures, including spam call alerts and blocking malicious links, aimed at preventing fraud at the initial stage.

While these efforts have significantly reduced fraud on the network, fraudsters continue to exploit fake identities and psychological pressure tactics. The newly launched AI-powered fraud alert system marks another step toward strengthening user protection.

The solution is currently active in Haryana and will be rolled out to all Airtel customers over the next two weeks.

