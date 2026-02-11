Google Pixel 10a price leaked ahead of launch; India pre-orders begin February 18 Google Pixel 10a price has leaked ahead of launch, with pre-orders starting February 18 in India. The phone is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM, Tensor G4 chip, 120Hz OLED display, and dual cameras.

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 10a is set to launch in global markets, including India. This affordable Pixel smartphone will be available for pre-order starting February 18. The company has already opened pre-orders for the device in India. The design of the Pixel 10a is similar to last year’s Google Pixel 9a. Ahead of its official launch, the phone’s pricing has surfaced online. It is expected to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 10a price leaked online

The price of the Google Pixel 10a has been leaked by Italian e-commerce website Epto.it and a Norwegian retailer, where the device has already been listed.

According to the Italian listing, the Pixel 10a could launch at a starting price of EUR 626.90 (approximately Rs 68,000). The 256GB variant may be priced at EUR 740.91 (approximately Rs 80,000). In Norway, the smartphone is listed at a starting price of NOK 7,466 (approximately Rs 71,000), while the 256GB version could cost NOK 8,798 (approximately Rs 82,000).

The Pixel 10a may be available in three colour options: Fog Gray, Obsidian, and Purple.

Google Pixel 10a expected features and specifications

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Similar to the Pixel 10, the display may come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is also expected to include a dedicated Titan M2 security chip. According to the Google Store listing, the Pixel 10a will feature a wide-angle camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Connectivity and Battery

The Pixel 10a is expected to support dual-band 5G connectivity and e-SIM functionality. Connectivity options may include a USB Type-C charging port and NFC. The phone will support both wired and wireless charging. The listing mentions that the Pixel 10a battery will support up to 1,000 charging cycles.

Processor, Display and Camera

As per leaked details, the Pixel 10a may be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. It could feature a 6.3-inch display. The smartphone is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup, including:

48MP primary camera

13MP ultra-wide camera

For selfies and video calls, the device may feature a 13MP front camera.

The Pixel 10a can be pre-ordered from Google’s official store and Flipkart starting February 18.

