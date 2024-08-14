Airtel expands mobile network to remote village of Phobrang near Indo-China border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Airtel has extended its mobile network services to Phobrang, a remote village located near the Indo-China border in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The village, which lies at an altitude of 15,000 feet and close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, previously had limited access to communication due to its isolated location and harsh terrain.

Overcoming terrain and weather challenges

Deploying network infrastructure in Phobrang was no easy feat. Airtel faced extreme weather conditions, rugged landscapes, and the sensitive nature of the region. Despite these obstacles, the company's team managed to bring vital connectivity to this high-altitude village, marking a significant achievement in expanding network coverage to some of India's most challenging locations.

Bringing connectivity to isolated regions

This network expansion provides essential mobile services to approximately 2,000 households in Phobrang, home to India's highest herbal garden. For the village's residents and visitors, the arrival of reliable connectivity is a vital development, offering improved communication options in a region where access was once scarce.

Airtel’s commitment to remote regions

Airtel's efforts to bring connectivity to Phobrang are part of the company's broader initiative to expand network coverage in India's most remote areas. This milestone highlights Airtel's ongoing commitment to ensuring that even the most isolated communities have access to crucial communication services.

