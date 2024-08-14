Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Microsoft to discontinue Paint 3D App from Windows: Here's why

Paint 3D app: Microsoft will no longer provide updates or support. As the company shifts focus, Microsoft recommends users explore more advanced 3D modelling software available in the market, marking a streamlining of its creative tools portfolio.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2024 20:09 IST
Microsoft, Paint 3D App, Windows
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft to discontinue Paint 3D App from Windows

Microsoft has reportedly announced that it will officially discontinue the popular Paint 3D app- a tool which was once considered a major step forward for 3D modelling and editing on Windows devices. Originally launched in 2016 as part of the Windows 10 Creators Update, Paint 3D will no longer be available for download from the Microsoft Store after its termination date.

Banner alert for users

Users of the Paid 3D app have been reportedly seeing a banner within Paint 3D which has announced the upcoming shutdown and the end of updates. An X user who is known for leaking Windows information was the first one to spot this banner. While it directs the users to a page which is about deprecated features, Paint 3D has not yet been listed as such by Microsoft.

The decline in popularity is the main reason for the removal of the app

Despite its initial excitement, Paint 3D failed to capture the attention of most Windows users, many of whom preferred the simplicity of the classic Paint software. The app's decline in popularity led Microsoft to remove it from the default installation of Windows 10 in 2021, turning it into an optional download from the Microsoft Store.

Focus shift and updates to classic paint

Microsoft's decision to discontinue Paint 3D showcases a strategic shift away from 3D content creation for the general public. Instead, the company has been enhancing its classic Paint software, adding new features like improved pen and eraser tools and a size adjustment slider for tools in Windows 10 and 11.

Continued use and future alternatives

After November 4 (2024), users who have the Paint 3D app installed will still be able to use it, but Microsoft will no longer allow any further updates or support. For those who are interested in 3D modelling, Microsoft has suggested exploring more advanced software available in the market as the company moves to streamline its creative tools portfolio.

