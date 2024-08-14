Follow us on Image Source : SWIGGY Swiggy integrates UPI for 5-second in-app payments: How does it work?

Swiggy, a popular online food delivery platform has recently announced the launch of 'Swiggy UPI', a new integration of National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) digital payments solution. The new system will enable the platform to deliver faster than usual, enhancing the in-app experience for the customers.

Users could complete UPI transactions without leaving the Swiggy app, which will reduce the payment process from five steps to just one, the food aggregator stated in a statement.

Anurag Panganamamula, Head of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy said, “This feature aligns with Swiggy’s mission to enable unparalleled convenience to consumers as UPI emerges as one of the most preferred payment methods."

The new feature on the Swiggy app is powered by Juspay's HyperUPI Plugin and it eliminates the need for redirection to third-party UPI apps.

In April this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that India recorded approximately 131 billion UPI transactions.

As UPI continues to gain popularity, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is encouraging more entities to integrate UPI services.

“By removing the redirection to third-party apps, Swiggy UPI gives a simplified and delightful user experience cutting transaction time from over 15 seconds to just 5 seconds,” said the company.

Customers can complete their one-time setup process to link their bank accounts by going to the app’s payment page and selecting Swiggy UPI.

Post this setup, for every transaction, they will only need to enter this UPI PIN, ensuring quicker transactions.

“Moreover, the in-house plug-in experience will immediately inform customers of any issues such as insufficient funds, incorrect credentials or technical issues, in the payment journey, allowing them to take informed actions and complete their payments successfully,” said Swiggy.

In July, the UPI-based transactions surged to reach Rs 20.64 lakh crore against Rs 20.07 lakh crore in the previous month. The total UPI transaction count went up almost 4 per cent (month-on-month) to 14.44 billion in July from 13.89 billion in the previous month.

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 Review: Stylish, budget-friendly, but could have been better!

ALSO READ: Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Review: A smartphone with great underwater camera capabilities, decent performance

Inputs from IANS