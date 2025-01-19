Airtel brings back affordable recharge, offering 2.5GB data for 365 days at around Rs 10 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel 365-day recharge plan

Airtel stands as the second largest telecom company in the country. When discussions arise about superior mobile networks, Airtel is often the first name mentioned. This prominence is reflected in its substantial user base, following Jio, with about 38 crore subscribers. The company provides a range of recharge plans, catering to both budget-conscious and premium users. If you're an Airtel SIM user, the following news might be particularly beneficial for you.

Airtel offers a variety of plans designed to serve customer needs effectively. The company has categorized its offerings into several segments, ensuring that users can choose from numerous options ranging from short-term to long-term plans. With the rising costs of recharge plans, more users are gravitating towards long-validity options to minimize the hassle of frequent top-ups. In response, Airtel has introduced several attractive long-validity plans.

This Airtel plan boasts numerous advantages. Priced at Rs 3999, it not only provides an extended validity of one full year (365 days) but also includes data and OTT benefits. With this plan, you can enjoy unlimited calling across any network for an entire year, along with 100 free SMS daily.

In terms of data, the benefits are impressive. The plan offers 2.5GB of high-speed data every day, amounting to a whopping total of 730GB over the course of the year. This makes it an excellent choice for users who need substantial data. Furthermore, the plan includes unlimited 5G data access, allowing you to enjoy this perk if 5G connectivity is available in your area.

For those who love streaming, Airtel's plan is a delight. It provides a free one-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar, enhancing your entertainment options significantly. Additionally, subscribers can access a variety of TV shows, movies, and live channels at no extra cost through Airtel Stream Play.

