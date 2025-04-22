Airtel boosts 5G power: Acquires significant 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks Limited Adani Data Networks Limited acquired this spectrum in 2022. The company planned to use this spectrum for its own purposes and now it is seeling it to Airtel.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel announced that it, along with its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited, will acquire the rights to utilize the complete 400 megahertz spectrum from Adani Data Networks. Adani Data Networks (ADNL) had secured this 400 MHz spectrum in the 26 gigahertz band for approximately Rs 212 crore during an auction held in 2022. According to the announcement, "Bharti Airtel Limited and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), which is part of Adani Enterprises, to gain usage rights for 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band across several regions: Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz), and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz)."

In August 2022, ADNL successfully obtained the right to use the 400 MHz spectrum in the 26 GHz millimeter wave band during India's first 5G spectrum auction. The company intended to leverage this spectrum for private network solutions, enhancing its digital infrastructure across various business operations, including data centers, ports, and manufacturing facilities. Notably, ADNL has emphasised that it does not plan to enter the consumer mobility space, choosing instead to focus on building captive networks that cater to its industrial and enterprise needs.

Following the spectrum acquisition, ADNL received a Unified License for Access Services in October 2022, allowing it to provide comprehensive telecom services throughout India. Despite this new capability, the Adani Group has reiterated its commitment to using the spectrum mainly for its internal digitalisation initiatives, aiming to build a cohesive digital platform that drives the digitization of both its core infrastructure and B2C business operations.

This additional spectrum will enable Airtel to offer faster data speeds, enhance network capacity, and ultimately provide an improved user experience.

