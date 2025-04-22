Good news for Jio users! Free JioHotstar offer extended for 15 days Jio is providing a free JioHotstar subscription to users with select recharge plans. Users can take advantage of these plans to watch the IPL on their mobile devices for free.

New Delhi:

The cricket league, IPL 2025, is currently taking place in India. This vibrant tournament, which kicked off on March 22, will run until May 25, capturing the attention of millions of viewers across the country. With a significant number of fans shifting from traditional television to mobile devices, the IPL is also being streamed digitally through JioHotstar, its digital streaming partner. Known for providing various free benefits to subscribers, Jio made waves in the Indian market back in 2016 by introducing free calling. To keep IPL enthusiasts satisfied, the company is now offering a complimentary JioHotstar subscription with select plans.

This promotional offer is available for plans priced at or above Rs 299, which include at least 1.5GB of data. It marks the second extension of this initiative, initially set to conclude on March 31, 2025; recently it got extended to April 15 and most recently to April 30. This exciting offer is available to both new users and existing Jio customers. Those on a Rs 299 or higher plan can enjoy a free JioHotstar subscription for 90 days.

In addition to this, Jio is providing a complimentary JioHotstar subscription for 90 days with its Rs 349, Rs 899, and Rs 999 plans. The Rs 349 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, offering users 2GB of high-speed data daily, coupled with unlimited calling and free SMS. Meanwhile, users opting for the Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans enjoy extended validity of 84 days.

Meanwhile, according to data from TRAI for January 2025, Jio has gained over 6,00,000 new customers. This success has helped Jio increase its overall market share to 40.46 percent, bringing its total number of users to 46.58 crore. Airtel remains in second place with a market share of 33.61 percent and a user base that has grown to over 38.69 crore.

On the other hand, Vi has seen a decrease in its market share, now at 17.89 percent, with only 20.59 crore users left. BSNL, meanwhile, has a smaller share of the market at 7.95 percent, serving about 9.15 crore users.

